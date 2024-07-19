Team Sweden Is Coming, Get Your Tickets Now

WINDSOR, ON. - Team Sweden will faceoff against Team Canada at the WFCU Centre for an exhibition game on Wednesday July 31st as part of the Summer Showcase held in Plymouth, MI. The tournament will be a showcase of international talent as they vie for a spot on their team's World Junior roster this upcoming December.

Team Sweden boasts 20 NHL drafted prospects on their roster of 25 players. The team comprises of 3 first round picks and a 4th ranked in the top round of the 2025 NHL Draft. They have five 2nd round picks, and 11 players picked in rounds 3-7 over the last two drafts.

Most notable players on the roster include (in order of overall):

Tom Willander - Vancouver Canucks 1st round pick in 2023 (11th overall). He played for Boston University this past season and recorded 4 goals and 21 assists in 38 games as a defenceman. This past season he was named to the NCAA Hockey East 2nd all-star team and the NCAA New England D1 All-Stars. It will not be his first time representing his home country of Sweden as he competed in the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup and WJAC-19 in 2022.

Otto Stenburg - St. Louis Blues 1st round pick in 2023 (25th overall). Stenburg has developed through the Frolunda HC in their junior ranks as well as the SHL for the last few seasons. He played from his U16 year through to the U20 season. It will also not be his first time representing his home country of Sweden as he competed in the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup and WJAC-19 in 2022. He also was the captain of Team Sweden at the WJC-18 and WJAC-19.

Theo Lindstein - St. Louis 1st round pick in 2023 (29th overall, signed). Lindstein has developed through the Brynas IF team in Sweden. He also represented his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022 as an assistant captain.

Victor Eklund (2006) - 2025 NHL Draft Eligible. Eklund has a late birthday in 2006 and is currently ranked to go in the first-round next summer in the 2025 NHL Draft by Daily Faceoff and Draft Prospects Hockey. He has played with the Djurdardens IF program in Sweden and has recorded over 100 points with the J18-J20 region and nationell teams.

The five second round picks include (alphabetical order):

Jack Berglund - Philadelphia Flyers 2nd round pick in 2024. Berglund has developed through the Farjestad BK team in Sweden. Jack went through the program from U16 to U20 and has recorded 158 points through 152 games. Berglund has represented Team Sweden before at the WJAC-19 and recorded 3 points in 6 games.

Linus Eriksson - Florida Panthers 2nd round pick in 2024. Eriksson has developed through the Djurgardens IF program in Sweden along with Eklund. From U16 to U20 Eriksson has played in 149 games and has recorded 142 points. He is no stranger to the international stage as he has captained Team Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the WJAC-19.

Felix Nilsson - Nashville 2nd round pick in 2023. Nilsson has developed through the Rogle BK program in Sweden from U18-U20. He played his U16 year with SDE HF U16. He has recorded 110 points in 120 games with Rogle BK through U18-U20. In the SHL, Nilsson has 59 games played over two seasons and 3 points. Nilsson also represented his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the WJAC-19 in 2022-23.

Lucas Pettersson - Anaheim 2nd round pick in 2024. Pettersson has grown up through the MoDo Hockey program in Sweden. Through all competitions, he has been over a point per game player in Sweden and on the international stage. He captained his country during his U17 year. In his U18 year he was the assistant captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the WJAC-19.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius - San Jose Sharks 2nd round pick in 2024). Wallenius has been playing with the Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden the last few seasons. He has played in 169 games over six seasons and has recorded 118 points on the backend. Wallenius has also represented his country on the international stage with Sweden during 2023-24 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the WJAC-19.

Eleven players have also been drafted to the NHL over the last two seasons and is highlighted by Utah's Noel Nordh who is signed to the Utah Club. The full roster can be found here.

Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at WFCU Centre Box Office and online. Tickets are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

