Team Photographer Brad Drey Joins Roaring 20's Podcast
July 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Roaring 20's Podcast: Team Photographer Brad Drey has been with us since the 1st game in Royals history. His photos evoke emotion and have their "own language" to help tell the story of our 20 seasons in the ECHL.
Podcast Links
Video Version: https://youtu.be/ng_YHbNYCWk
Apple Pods: https://bit.ly/RoaringRoyals
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/readingroyals
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/69t16ulDrZ0AyyYJ7wxuex
Google Pods: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82OTg1NWFjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
