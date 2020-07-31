Team Photographer Brad Drey Joins Roaring 20's Podcast

July 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Roaring 20's Podcast: Team Photographer Brad Drey has been with us since the 1st game in Royals history. His photos evoke emotion and have their "own language" to help tell the story of our 20 seasons in the ECHL.

Podcast Links

Video Version: https://youtu.be/ng_YHbNYCWk

Apple Pods: https://bit.ly/RoaringRoyals

Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/readingroyals

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/69t16ulDrZ0AyyYJ7wxuex

Google Pods: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82OTg1NWFjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2020

Team Photographer Brad Drey Joins Roaring 20's Podcast - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.