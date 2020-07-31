Toft Dairy Unveils New Walleye-Branded Ice Cream Flavor

It starts every game, period and play.

The faceoff.

So, what happens when Toft Dairy meets the Toledo Walleye at center ice?

Toft's scores a new flavor of ice cream... and the fans go wild! Make some noise for Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff, where creamy cheesecake pieces, dark chocolate panned cookies, and chocolate sandwich cookies face off in cookies & cream ice cream.

This season, Toft Dairy is introducing three new flavors, and the Walleye are excited to be in the lineup.

"Toft's has been a staple at Walleye hockey games since our inception and our fans certainly love their ice cream! We are beyond thrilled that Toft's wanted to create a flavor specifically for the Walleye. Great partnership, delicious flavor, and the only ECHL team to have their own ice cream... I'd say we scored a hat trick!" Neil Neukam, Walleye General Manager

Also making their debut are:

Feelin' Dangerous?: Homemade brownies and peanut butter charging through dangerously delicious chocolate ice cream and creamy peanut butter variegate

Unicorn Dreams: Mystical purple frosting twirling through creamy sugar cookie ice cream, topped with sweet sugar cookie pieces and magic sprinkles

"We are so happy to finally have an ice cream flavor honoring our friends at the Toledo Walleye! We have been trying to develop the perfect flavor together for years, and after countless discussions and trials, we are confident our creation, Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff, will be a hit for Toledo Walleye and Toft's fans alike!" Chuck Meisler, Toft Dairy President

Toft Dairy, Ohio's oldest dairy, has been producing dairy products in Sandusky, Ohio for more than 120 years. In 2013, Toft's partnered with the Toledo Mud Hens and introduced Muddy's Sea Salt Slam which features salty caramel variegate swirled in vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered peanuts.

Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff will hit most local stores by the end of next week.

From Toft Dairy to the Huntington Center ... Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff has arrived.

