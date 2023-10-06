Team Partners with Indiana Pork to Donate Meals to Community Harvest Food Bank

October 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Indiana Pork are donating more than 2,000 ground pork meals to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana. This comes after the team sold 2,004 tenderloin sandwiches at Parkview Field from Aug. 3-6 when the TinCaps hosted the "Hoosier State Tenderloins Series" presented by Indiana Pork.

In the spirit of Hoosiers helping their fellow Hoosiers, for each sandwich sold, a meal of ground pork is being donated to help members of the community in need.

"We're delighted to have a partnership that results in so much good for our community," said TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions Michael Limmer. "We're proud that a fun and silly name and idea has translated into the opportunity to provide more than 2,000 meals for local families in need."

The 2,000-plus meals also translates to more than 500 pounds of ground pork. Indiana is the fifth-largest pork producing state in the U.S. with nearly 3,000 Hoosier pig farmers.

"Indiana pig farmers are always happy to feed our neighbors," said Jeanette Merritt, Indiana Pork's Director of Communications. "Our farmers are happy to donate pork to their local food pantries and are equally excited to partner with the TinCaps to make a big donation to help feed Fort Wayne residents."

During the four-day celebration of Indiana's unofficial state sandwich, the TinCaps not only featured breaded tenderloins on the Parkview Field menu, but rebranded as the Hoosier State Tenderloins with uniforms and in-game promotions.

While the Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich is universally revered around the Hoosier State (even if it isn't the state's official sandwich, yet), it originated in Northeast Indiana, not far from Parkview Field. Just 25 miles southeast of the ballpark in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen has been treating customers to tasty tenderloin sandwiches since 1908. Now, Nick's is the first stop on what has been named the Tenderloin Trail that weaves throughout the state all the way down to Evansville.

The Hoosier State Tenderloins were recently named one of eight finalists for Minor League Baseball's "Best Alternate Identity." The jersey and hat were prominently featured on national TV on MLB Network during the MiLB Awards Show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 6, 2023

Team Partners with Indiana Pork to Donate Meals to Community Harvest Food Bank - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.