Taylor Wright Inks 2024 Deal

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of Canadian utility player Taylor Wright for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Wright, 26, rejoins the club for his third professional campaign in 2024. In his first full pro season this past year, Wright impressed by hitting .292 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 51 RBI.

The Canadian was also named Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of July 18th to 23rd by going 10-for-19 (.526 avg) with a double, home run, four runs scored, and eight RBI in four Titans wins. He also worked three innings on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia, product appeared in 28 games with the Titans in 2022, hitting .257 with three homers and 20 RBI. Wright spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Intercounty Baseball League's London Majors. In 35 games, Wright hit .385 with six homers in 25 RBI and helped the Majors win their second-straight title.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright spent two seasons at the University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland). As a senior in 2019, he started all 58 games, hitting for an average of .290.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

