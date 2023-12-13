Taylor Swift Ticket Raffle to Highlight 2024 Promotional Schedule

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs and Fan Cave Tickets have partnered on a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to anchor the Chiefs 2024 promotional schedule.

On Saturday, June 29, the Chiefs and Fan Cave will raffle off two tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Following an international tour, Swift's stop in Indianapolis marks just one of five North American cities she's scheduled to visit in 2024.

Fans who attend the June 29 game will be automatically entered to win the raffle by getting their ticket scanned out the gate. The winner of the raffle must be present to win. The drawing will take place following the conclusion of Peoria's contest against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"As an organization, this is something that we've never done before," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "Our staff worked diligently on this event and we're excited to host the Peoria community for what will undoubtedly be a night to remember for one lucky fan."

Nathan Long, the owner of Fan Cave Tickets, was pleased to utilize his ongoing partnership with the Chiefs.

"While we have been the Exclusive Ticket Resale Partner of the Peoria Chiefs for a few seasons now, this will be a unique opportunity for us to truly engage with the fan base. In all our years of business, with dozens of partners across the country, I have had the opportunity to put into fruition a multitude of promotional night sponsorships, but none quite as unique as this one. While we may not be able to bring Taylor Swift to Peoria, we are excited to be able to bring Peoria to Taylor Swift, and offer the experience of a lifetime to a pair of Peoria Chiefs fans. A big shout out goes to Matthew Vetter, Jason Mott, and the entire Peoria Chiefs front office staff for their support of our partnership and providing us the opportunity to create an "Era" of our own in Peoria. "

Single-game tickets will go on sale in March. For fans looking to guarantee their seats to the June 29 game, a voucher plan is available through the Dozer Park box office. Voucher plans are sold in packs of 10 tickets and start at $140. Upon purchasing the package, a priority booking period will follow, prior to the sale of individual game tickets. Group spaces are also open for all 66 home games, including June 29. To learn more about presale ticketing options, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

Additional details regarding the raffle and other related events will be released at a later date. The entire Chiefs promotional schedule will be revealed in 2024.

