Taveras Or Piscotty Or Jay Or Robinson? Vote Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Our third round of fan voting to name the top three outfielders in Springfield Cardinals history begins Monday, October 26 at 9:00 a.m.!

Your votes this week will place either Jon Jay, Stephen Piscotty, Shane Robinson or Oscar Taveras into the starting lineup of the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Dylan Carlson (43.1% of your 1,201 votes) as the second of three Cardinals All-Time outfielders in Week 7 of voting, defeating Reid Gorecki, Oscar Mercado and Chris Swauger. Mercado was also added to the 15-Year Team by guest expert and KOLR10 Sports Director Dan Lucy. Carlson joins Carson Kelly (C), Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B), Tommy Edman (SS) and Tommy Pham (OF) in the starting lineup.

Cardinals guest experts have added Andrew Knizner (C), Matt Adams (1B), Daniel Descalso (2B), Paul DeJong (3B), Greg Garcia (SS), Colby Rasmus (OF) and Oscar Mercado (OF) as their choices.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

