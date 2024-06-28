Tate Shimao's Big Night Leads the HarbourCats to an 8-4 Win

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats made it two wins from two against the Port Angeles Lefties, winning 8-4 Thursday night.

Lefties starter Jack Joyce was struggling to find the zone and the HarbourCats took advantage to get on the board early. Joyce walked the first run in and hit three batters in the inning. Lucas Ramirez (Tennessee) drove in his second run of the season on a sacrifice fly, capping off a two-run opening frame.

Jack Finn (Illinois State) started his fourth game of the season and kept the Lefties batters in check for the first three innings. In the fourth inning, the Lefties scored two runs on an infield single with some heads-up baserunning by Jack Kleveno. That was followed by a Kosei Suzuki RBI single to put the Lefties ahead 3-2.

Jack Finn completed four innings, his longest outing of the season, striking out one batter.

The HarbourCats answered right back in the bottom half of the inning. Jake Haggard (ULM) extended his hit streak to four games with an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Tate Shimao (Hawaii) continued his hot start in a Cats uniform, giving his team a 5-3 lead with a two-run triple. Ramirez, who reached base three times in the game, made it 6-3 with an RBI single.

Sky Collins went 2-5 with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-3, improving his average to .308 on the season.

Shimao got the fans on their feet in the sixth, hitting a home run over the left field fence extending the lead to 8-3. The second baseman drove in four runs and now has nine RBI's in seven games.

It was all smiles in the HarbourCats dugout tonight as they put up 11 hits (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

Cade Rusch (IUS) and Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) pitched a scoreless inning each in relief. Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) made his fifth appearance of the season, giving up one run.

Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) came into the game in the seventh inning and closed the game out from there recording the last eight outs. The lefty gave up zero runs on zero hits, striking out two.

Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a single and also made a trademark diving catch in the fifth inning.

