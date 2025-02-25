Tanner Shumski Returns to Mankato

February 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome back pitcher and Mankato native, Tanner Shumski to the Team for the 2025 season! Shumski will return to the dog squad from Minnesota State University Mankato following his junior season.

Shumski is not new to the area; he grew up in Mankato and decided to stay here to live out his collegiate career. In his 2024 career at MNSU, Shumski appeared in 12 games, won 3 games, pitched 16 innings, had 13 strikeouts, and faced 76 batters. He ended that season with a 6.19 ERA. Even with the 2025 season just starting, Shumski already has tallied himself an appearance, and we cannot wait for more!

This will be Shumski's 3rd season with the MoonDogs as he played in 2023 and 2024. Both seasons for Shumski are notable as he faced 345 total batters in the two seasons! In 2023, Shumski played in 9 games, pitched 20.2 innings, had 16 strikeouts, and an ending ERA of 4.35. His 2024 season was huge as he played in 22 games of which 4 were wins, 2 losses, and 3 saves. Shumski had 53.2 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, and an ending ERA of 5.03! Out of the 345 batters faced in total, 251 of them came from his 2024 season with the MoonDogs. Shumski's WHIP has stayed consistent with the dog squad with 1.45 and 1.53.

Coach Danny Kneeland is excited to have a familiar arm back on the mound for the MoonDogs as he says "Excited to have Tanner back with us for his 3rd summer. He's been successful in multiple roles for us and is always ready to compete."

Shumski is ready to be a dog again and talks about what the MoonDogs means to him, as he says; "I'm super excited to be joining the MoonDogs for my 3rd season, and look forward to seeing all the fans at ISG. It means a lot to be able to represent the Mankato MoonDogs being from Mankato, I have always wanted to play for Mankato, and it's been a blessing to be able to do that!"

If you want to see Shumski and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

