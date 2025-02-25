Stingers Continue to Fill Roster with Three Players for 2025

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of Jake Lankie, Joe Cardinale, and Cody Nitowitz to their roster for the upcoming season. These talented newcomers will help strengthen the team as the Stingers prepare for another exciting summer of Northwoods League baseball.

Joe Cardinale - A junior outfielder at Pepperdine University, Cardinale brings an impressive track record from his time at the College of San Mateo last season, where he earned a Golden Glove nomination and put up a .347 batting average, a .490 OBP, 34 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. Additionally, Cardinale played with the Sonoma Stompers in the California Coastal League last summer and spent the 2023 season with the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League. His combination of offensive power and defensive skills will make him a key contributor to the Stingers this season.

Jake Lankie - A redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher at Georgia Tech, Lankie comes from Alpharetta, GA. Majoring in Business Administration, Lankie has already shown great potential in his early college career. With a strong foundation and promising upside, he is expected to make a significant impact on the Stingers' pitching staff.

Cody Nitowitz - A redshirt freshman switch-hitting outfielder at the University of Portland, Nitowitz hails from Carlsbad, CA, and played at Cathedral Catholic High School. Known for his versatility and ability to switch-hit, Nitowitz will bring both offensive potential and athleticism to the Stingers. While he is new to the Northwoods League, his skill set and competitive nature will help elevate the team this summer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jake, Joe, and Cody to Willmar," said Stingers Co-Owner Ryan Voz. "Each of them brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will make our team even stronger. We can't wait to see them in action this season."

As college baseball is now underway, fans can watch these new additions in action as they compete for their respective college teams. This is a great opportunity to see them develop before they join the Stingers for a memorable summer of Northwoods League baseball.

The Stingers' home opener is set for Sunday, June 1st, and fans are encouraged to stay connected and support these talented newcomers. More updates and announcements will be shared as the season approaches.

For more information about the Stingers or to purchase a 2025 7-game plan, full-season, or half-season ticket package, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

