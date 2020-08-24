Tanner Karty Returns to Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that forward Tanner Karty has re-signed with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season. The re-signing marks the ninth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the 2020 offseason.

Karty returns to Rapid City after splitting the 2019-20 campaign with the Rush and SPHL's Huntsville Havoc. In 19 games with the Havoc, Karty compiled 14 points. In mid-December, 2019, Karty signed with the Rush, and remained with the team for the rest of the season. In the Black Hills, the 5'9", 185-pound forward scored 6 goals and added 10 assists for 16 points in 32 games.

"I can't begin to express how excited I am to re-join the Rush next season," Karty remarked on his re-signing. "A big driving force behind my re-signing was the fact that I never had a bad day at the rink last season, which I don't think many professional athletes across all sports can say. It meant so much to my development to work with Coach Tetrault and Coach Gates, who constantly believed that I could contribute to this team at a high level on a nightly basis. Personally, I've proved that I can play and produce at the ECHL level, so now it's proving that I can do it again. Seeing who is coming back to the fold next year, I feel like we're going to have a strong playoff team. I hope to continue to play my game and help this team make the playoffs and contend for a Kelly Cup next season."

"I'm very excited to have Tanner re-joining the Rush next season," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Daniel Tetrault said. "Since calling him up from the SPHL in December, Tanner fully earned a full-time spot on both our team and in the ECHL. He was one of our top penalty-killers during his stay in Rapid City, and down the stretch began to add offense to our third line. I expect Tanner to pick up from where he left off, bring energy and grit to our forwards, and continue to showcase his work ethic in all facets of the game in 2020-21."

A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Karty enters his second season of professional hockey. He turned professional at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season with his home state Tulsa Oilers, for whom he played 6 games. Before he transitioned to the professional ranks, he was an NCAA-III level standout at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. As a senior in 2018-19, he served as Captain, and earned 12 goals, 25 assists, and 37 points in 31 games, en route to WIAC Championship and All-Conference honors, USCHO First Team honors, AHCA First Team All-American recognition, and the 2019 NCAA-III National Championship. In his college career, Karty played in 108 games, earning totals of 51 goals, 77 assists, and 108 points. As a junior in 2017-18, Karty registered career-highs in every single category, unleashing 22 goals, 26 assists, and 48 points, receiving WIAC All-Conference and Player of the Year honors. Prior to college, Karty played 200 games over four seasons with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, tabulating 111 points.

