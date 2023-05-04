Tanner Gordon Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

Mississippi Braves pitcher Tanner Gordon

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves on Thursday. RHP Tanner Gordon has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, and LHP Alex Segal was reinstated from the Development List.

Gordon, 25, hadn't allowed a run over his last two starts and 12.2 IP, on seven hits, with 12 strikeouts and one walk. On the season, Gordon posted a 2-2 record with a 1.63 ERA over five starts, 27.2 IP, four walks, and 27 strikeouts. Gordon currently leads the Southern League in innings pitched, is fifth in ERA, seventh in opponents' batting average (.183), and fourth in WHIP (0.83).

In the right-hander's last start, Gordon struck out five Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, outdueling Marlins top prospect Eury Perez, and allowed four base runners across 7.0 scoreless innings requiring just 75 pitches to do so. Gordon was Atlanta's sixth-round selection in 2019 out of Indiana University.

The M-Braves continue their longest road trip of 2023 tonight with game three of a six-game set at Pensacola at 6:35 pm. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

After the series, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park, May 9-14, to face Chattanooga.

