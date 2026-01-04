Tanner Cook on Fire for Calgary

Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







Tanner Cook powered the Calgary offense by putting up 3 goals and 6 assists.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2026

Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena - San Diego Seals

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.