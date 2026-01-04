NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Tanner Cook on Fire for Calgary

Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Tanner Cook powered the Calgary offense by putting up 3 goals and 6 assists.

Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

OurSports Central