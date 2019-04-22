Tampa Tarpons to Host Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, April 27

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons will host Autism Awaren?ess Night on Saturday, April 27, when they play host to the Clearwater Threshers. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tarpons players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys, designed with the colorful puzzle pattern of the Autism Awareness Ribbon.

Starting on Monday, April 22 at 8:00 a.m., the game-worn jerseys will be available in an online auction lasting until Saturday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Autism Awareness Shop.

"Our goal is to increase the independence and improve the overall quality of life for individuals on the autism spectrum through gainful employment." - www.aastampa.org.

To bid on the jerseys, visit: www.tarponsbaseball.com.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm

The Tarpons will also have a "quiet room" set up in the Third Base Club. The room will feature activities, such as puzzles and coloring books, and provide a space for those with sensory challenges to escape and regroup, in case of a sensory overload.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tarponsbaseball.com, at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

