Stokes Stays Hot as Threshers Drop Series Opener

April 22, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers saw a 1-0 lead slip away in the sixth inning and could not close the gap in a 7-1 loss to the Florida Fire Frogs to open a three-game series at Spectrum Field.

Clearwater (6-12) opened the scoring in the second when Madison Stokes delivered a leadoff triple. The South Carolina product scored when Jake Scheiner drove in his eighth run of the year on a sacrifice fly to left.

The offense managed just four hits in the loss, but Stokes continued his hot streak at the plate. The corner infielder finished the night 1-4 with a run scored to improve his hitting streak to five games.

Right-handed starter Julian Garcia (1-2) was solid through his first five innings with six strikeouts. The 23-year-old started to struggle in the sixth when Florida (7-11) tied in the game on a solo home-run from Isranel Wilson.

Relief arm Gustavo Armas could not keep the Fire Frogs off the board in the same frame when Jefrey Ramos gave Florida the lead for good with a three-run shot to left.

The visitors added to their lead in the eighth when they plated three more runs on five hits off Seth McGarry in the eighth frame.

Justin Kelly (1-0) held off Clearwater bats in relief with 2.3 scoreless frames and three strikeouts. Jon Kennedy did not allow a hit through his two innings out of the bullpen for the Atlanta Braves' affiliate.

The Threshers will look to even the series with the Fire Frogs on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field. RHP Spencer Howard (1-1 3.14) will take the hill for Clearwater against Florida LHP Hayden Deal (1-0 1.59). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on threshersbaseball.com.

