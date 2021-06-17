Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 18th, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation. Following the game, kids 14-and-under will be able to run the bases.

Tickets from today's game may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Friday, June 18th double header only. The Sink-or-Swim Friday special will remain as scheduled, starting at the conclusion of Game One. For $20, fans can enjoy all-you-can-drink beer and wine until the Tarpons give up a run in Game Two of the doubleheader.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

