Mets Snap 4-Game Losing Streak with 7-3 Win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets snapped a four-game losing skid and reclaimed first place with a 7-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday.

Mets pitcher Junior Santos tossed the longest outing of his pro career, limiting the Hammerheads to two runs on five hits over 6.0 quality innings. Santos walked two and struck out three.

Jimmy Titus delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning to plate Jaylen Palmer for a 3-2 lead.

The Mets would add two runs in the fifth inning. Matt O'Neill and Ranfy Adon executed a double steal with Adon swiping second and O'Neill running home from third base while the throw from catcher Jan Mercado went to second base. Jose Peroza then knocked in Adon with double to make it 5-2.

Brandon McIlwain hit a long fly ball the was overrun and dropped by Diowill Burgos with two outs in the eighth inning, allowing two more runs to score for the Mets to make it a 7-2 lead.

Luis Montas held the Hammerheads to one run over the seventh and eighth innings. Reyson Santos pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to close out the game in a non-save situation.

McIlwain and Palmer led the Mets with two hits each. Palmer stole three bases.

O'Neill had a hit, walked twice and scored three runs.

With the win the Mets moved one game ahead of the Hammerheads for first place in the Low-A Southeast East division. The Mets have either held a tie for first place or have been in solo first place every day this season.

The Mets (21-18) and Hammerheads (20-19) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

