Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Sets 25/26 Retained List

June 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA - Tampa Bay Sun FC can confirm the club's official retained list ahead of the 2025/26 USL Super League season.

The following players will depart the club:

Paige Almendariz

Ashley Clark

Brooke Denesik

Wasila Diwura-Soale

Andrea Hauksdóttir

Kaylan Marckese

Ashley Orkus

Dominique Richardson

Jackie Simpson

Each of these players contributed to a historic inaugural campaign that culminated in a championship. We extend our sincere gratitude for their professionalism, dedication, and impact on and off the pitch.

They leave as champions, and they will always be part of the Sun family.

We wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their journeys.







