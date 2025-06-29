Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Sets 25/26 Retained List
June 29, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
TAMPA - Tampa Bay Sun FC can confirm the club's official retained list ahead of the 2025/26 USL Super League season.
The following players will depart the club:
Paige Almendariz
Ashley Clark
Brooke Denesik
Wasila Diwura-Soale
Andrea Hauksdóttir
Kaylan Marckese
Ashley Orkus
Dominique Richardson
Jackie Simpson
Each of these players contributed to a historic inaugural campaign that culminated in a championship. We extend our sincere gratitude for their professionalism, dedication, and impact on and off the pitch.
They leave as champions, and they will always be part of the Sun family.
We wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their journeys.
