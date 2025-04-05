Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Jordyn Listro and Ava Tankersley score their first goals of the season as Tampa Bay Sun FC wins 2-0 to end Fort Lauderdale United FC's nine-match unbeaten streak and become the first winner of the Florida Derby.

