Tacos and Tequila Festival Is Coming to Chicago

March 7, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip-hop as Chicago gears up for Tacos and Tequila Festival, presented by the Kane County Cougars and Social House Entertainment. This throwback hip-hop festival has enjoyed success in Kansas City, Dallas Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Winnipeg, and now, it's Chicago's turn to witness the inaugural event on Saturday, September 21st, at Northwestern Medicine Field, home of the Kane County Cougars, from 3pm - 11pm CT.

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip-hop artists such as T.I., Lil Jon, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones, and DJ Ashton Martin!

Attendees must be 21+ or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from Hip-Hop Legends

Chicago's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Tasting Lounge

Lucha Libre Wrestling

Exotic Car Showcases

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Salsa & Queso Competition

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and MORE!

Date: Saturday, September 21st, 2024 - 3pm -11pm

Location: Northwestern Medicine Field (Home of the Kane County Cougars)

34W002 Cherry Ln, Geneva, IL 60134

Tickets on sale at tacosandtequilaCHICAGO.com on 03/08 at 8AM CST with a range of options from GA entry to VIP access and premium group packages.

This iconic festival is in its 4th year in Kansas City, 3rd year in Dallas Fort Worth, 2nd year in Milwaukee, and 1st year in Sioux Falls & Winnipeg. Social House Entertainment continues to expand its festival reach with innovative and ground-breaking festivals across North America, and now including Chicago!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.