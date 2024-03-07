Field of Dreams Foundation Funding Recipients Announced

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2023 baseball season.

During the 2023 calendar year, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed nearly $70,000 in support of 41 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from Manitobans across the province.

"The Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation's support helps us provide children affected by childhood cancer with a full week of summer overnight camp, with one-to-one support at no cost to families," said Lauren Lambert, Camp Director of Camp Quality Manitoba. "Thank you to the foundation for your ongoing support of transformative camp experiences for kids affected by childhood cancer."

Camp Quality provides inclusive, year-round programs for children with cancer and blood disorders that support the whole family through fun camp adventures.

"Muscular Dystrophy Canada is truly grateful for the support from the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation which funds specialized equipment for children and youth in the Winnipeg area. Essential equipment is of the highest priority for children and youth affected by neuromuscular disorders. Obtaining vital equipment enhances their overall quality of life, increases mobility, and strengthens independence. It also reduces emotional, physical, and financial strain on their family members and caregivers," said Kevin Harrison, Director of Muscular Dystrophy Canada, who lives with muscular dystrophy himself.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada provides programs and services, research and advocacy to support people affected by neuromuscular disorders.

"The foundation is once again pleased to offer funding to 41 children's charities here in Manitoba," said Tony Fletcher, President of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. "Thanks to all of the fantastic Goldeyes' fans and corporate partners in helping the foundation raise the funds that make these donations possible."

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed nearly $3 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, the Sonia's Stand Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Blue Cross Park.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, including funding requests for 2024, visit goldeyes.com/foundation/

2023 Field of Dreams Foundation Funding Recipients

Alpha House Project Inc.

Altona & Area Family Resource Group Inc.

Athletes in Action (Power to Change Ministries)

Behavioural Health Foundation

Bookmates Inc.

Camp Quality Canada

Canada Council of Provincial & Territorial Sport Federation Inc.

Carman Family Resource Centre

Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba Inc.

Child & Family Services of Central Region

Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba Inc.

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Inc.

Circle of Hearts Family Support Network

DASCH Foundation

Dream Factory Foundation Inc.

Dreams Take Flight

Genesis Arts Community

Holistic Ongoing opportunities Development

Horse Connection Inc.

Junior Achievement of Manitoba

Katie Cares Inc.

Kidney Foundation Canada - Manitoba Branch

Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba

Mackinnon's Y-Not? Anti-Poverty Program

Manitoba Camping Association (Sunshine Fund)

Manitoba Children's Museum

Manitoba Theatre for Young People

Marlene Street Community Resource Centre Inc.

Miami Recreation and Play Spaces

Morden Family Resource Centre

Movement Centre of Manitoba Inc.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Open Access Resource Centre Inc.

Prairie Strides

Rossbrook House

Safe Families Canada, Winnipeg Chapter

St. Amant Foundation Inc.

United for Literacy

Variety, The Children's Charity of Manitoba

Winkler Family Resources Centre

Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

