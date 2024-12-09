Tacoma triumphs over San Diego+ Coach Onau Obasi Interview!: MASL Monday

On the latest episode of MASL Monday, Alex and Phil recap the latest MASL action. The Tacoma Stars beat the San Diego Sockers in each of their openers with the reigning goalkeeper of the year shining brightest for Tacoma. Milwaukee has an epic comeback against their rivals, the Kansas City Comets. Coach Onua Obasi also joins Alex and Phil to talk all things Empire Strykers.ÃÂ

