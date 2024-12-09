Heat Lose in Baltimore 8-6

December 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Baltimore Blast defeated the Harrisburg Heat 8-6 in the first game of the season for Harrisburg at the Towson University Arena. The Heat got within one goal of Baltimore with fifteen seconds to play when Joey Tavernese scored on a free kick from a pass by Malcolm Harris. Baltimore closed out the scoring on an open net goal recorded by Matheus Silva with six seconds remaining on the clock.

Baltimore was led by Victor Parreiras and Ricardo Diegues with two goals each. Additional goals were scored by Oumar Sylia, Jonatas Melo, Jesus Pacheco and Matheus Silva. Bruno Henrique recorded four assists for the Blast. Mike Zierhoffer had fourteen saves in the win.

Joey Tavernese led the Heat with three goals and Jake Dengler, Roshawn Panton and Dominic Francis each scored a goal for Harrisburg. Dengler and Harris recorded two assists in the game. Jorge Navarrete had twenty-one saves in the nets for the Heat.

The Harrisburg Heat look forward to their home opener on December 21st as they welcome Utica City FC to the Equine Arena at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. The following day, Sunday, December 22nd, the Heat have a rematch with the Baltimore Blast at the Equine Arena. Saturday evening's game will start at 7:05PM and the game on Sunday has a 5:05 PM kickoff time.

