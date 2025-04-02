Tacoma Stars vs. San Diego Sockers - 3.30.25

April 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







In the final game of the MASL regular season, the Tacoma Stars enter needing a win to clinch the final playoff spot. In their way, the San Diego Sockers, who look to finish the regular season 12-0 at the Frontwave Arena

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

