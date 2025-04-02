MASL Announces VAR for Playoffs

April 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League announces revisions to its VR (video review) procedure in advance of this weekend's playoffs.

The Coach's Challenge flag system is still in place. However, a hybrid VAR (video assistant referee) process is being implemented where a referee-initiated review can take place outside of the last five minutes of the 4th quarter.

MASL head referee Ryan Cigich will be working in a VAR-like capacity and will have the ability to call for an in-game video review in the event he believes an egregious error or major missed call has occurred and a coach is without their challenge flag.

The crew chief referee of match will still have the final decision on a play, Cigich will consult only on the play in question. The objective of the change is to provide a more consistent VR outcome from game to game.

All other current VR rules and procedures are still in place.

There will also be a goal judge in place for each game to provide an additional set of eyes at a critical location.

"We are proud to offer this elevated level of officiating in our league's biggest games," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "We know these games are going to be highly competitive battles and this helps us ensure our officials have the tools they need to handle the demand."

The MASL is proud to announce the following referees will be working during the 2025 Ron Newman Cup playoffs in Oceanside, Calif. this weekend. Selections were made based on regular season performance as well as input from MASL Coaches. Rich Grady, Arturo Ibarra, Brian Miller, Elvis Osmanovic, Fernando Pena, Daniel Radford, Austin Saini, Kyle Trimble and Josh Wilkens.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 2, 2025

MASL Announces VAR for Playoffs - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.