Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup
October 5, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (13-9-5, 46 points) travels to St. Louis CITY2 (16-7-4, 53 points) for a Decision Day matchup at CITYPARK on Sunday, Otober 6 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Tacoma is coming off a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo 2 that saw Gio Miglietti score a brace as a second-half substitute.
Defiance has the opportunity to clinch the Pacific Divison for a third-consecutive year with a win or shootout win coupled with The Town FC and LAFC2 dropping points. Tacoma can clinch a home playoff match with a win over St. Louis CITY2.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma begins preparations for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, which begins with the Quarterfinals the weekend of October 18-20.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: James Hadnot
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance defender Blake Bowen
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 5, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup - Tacoma Defiance
- CFC Can Punch Playoff Ticket on Sunday - Chattanooga FC
- Revolution II Host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup
- Tacoma Defiance Wins 2-0 over Houston Dynamo 2 Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-1 to Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Whitecaps FC 2 for Saturday Matchup