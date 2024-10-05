Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (13-9-5, 46 points) travels to St. Louis CITY2 (16-7-4, 53 points) for a Decision Day matchup at CITYPARK on Sunday, Otober 6 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Tacoma is coming off a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo 2 that saw Gio Miglietti score a brace as a second-half substitute.

Defiance has the opportunity to clinch the Pacific Divison for a third-consecutive year with a win or shootout win coupled with The Town FC and LAFC2 dropping points. Tacoma can clinch a home playoff match with a win over St. Louis CITY2.

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma begins preparations for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, which begins with the Quarterfinals the weekend of October 18-20.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: James Hadnot

