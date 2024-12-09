Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielder Jackson Khoury

December 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Jackson Khoury to a MLS NEXT Pro contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Australia native joins the club after spending the last two seasons with South Georgia Tormenta FC of USL League One, where he won the league's Young Player of the Year award in 2023.

"We are excited to welcome Jackson to Tacoma Defiance," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "He's a dynamic player who brings a unique skillset to our club, and we are confident his experience in Australia and in USL League One will serve him well as he competes at the next level. His profile can help us continue to grow as a collective. We look forward to working with him and helping him take the next step in his career in 2025."

Khoury, 22, won the USL League One Young Player of the Year in 2023 after making 33 appearances (25 starts) with seven goals and six assists as Tormenta narrowly missed the playoffs. In 2024, Khoury made 32 appearances (18 starts) and scored one goal added two assists in all competitions. The Lebanon international began his career with the semi-pro team Sydney United 58 FC in 2020, appearing in five matches for the Australian side and scoring three goals and adding an assist en route to the New South Wales National Premiere League Championship title. He then played one more season with Sydney, making 17 appearances (eight starts) and scoring one goal while adding one assist before moving to South Georgia Tormenta FC. On the international stage, Khoury has made one appearance for Lebanon, playing four minutes in a AFC World Cup Qualifier match against Australia (March 26, 2024).

"I am excited to see what a player like Jackson brings to the club," said Tacoma Defiance Head Coach Hervé Diese. "He has proven over the course of his career that he is a quality attacking threat and we are confident that he can improve our team both on the field and off. I'm eager for him to join the squad and see how we can utilize his talents."

Defiance is currently in the midst of the 2024-2025 offseason after falling to eventual MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champion North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals. Tacoma finished the regular season fourth in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5), scoring 59 goals, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro.

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Jackson Khoury on December 9, 2024.

Full Name: Jackson Khoury

Pronunciation: Kerr-ee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Hometown: Baulkham Hills, Australia

Date of Birth: October 13, 2002 in Baulkham Hills, Australia

Nationality: Lebanon

Acquired: Signed with Tacoma Defiance on December 9, 2024

