Tacoma Defiance Plays to 2-2 Draw with Ventura County FC, Wins Ensuing Shootout

August 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-3, 35 points) drew 2-2 with Ventura County FC (7-6-9, 37 points), then won the ensuing shootout on Sunday evening at Starfire Stadium. Dylan Teves scored a first-half brace for Defiance, with Ventura County answering with two second-half goals to send the game to kicks from the spot. Tacoma goalkeeper Jacob Castro made two saves in the shootout, with Travian Sousa burying the deciding kick to secure two points for Defiance. Hervé Diese's side next travels to The Town FC on Sunday, August 25 at PayPal Park (5:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com)

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 (4) - Ventura County FC 2 (3)

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Justin St. Pierre

Assistants: Salvador Reyes, Conrado Garcia

Fourth official: Kelsey Harms

Weather: 66 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Dylan Teves (Danny Leyva) 18'

TAC - Dylan Teves (Sota Kitahara) 44'

VCFC - Ifunanyachi Achara (Jose Luis Magana Jr.) 55'

VCFC - Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri (Gabriel Arnold) 68'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Danny Leyva (caution) 31'

VCFC - Ascel Essengue (caution) 52'

VCFC - Tucker Lepley (caution) 63'

TAC - Blake Bowen (caution) 67'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 90+2'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

VCFC - Gabriel Arnold (saved)

TAC - Chris Aquino (scored)

VCFC - Nicolas Schelotto (saved)

TAC - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (saved)

VCFC - Jose Luis Magana Jr. (scored)

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (scored)

VCFC - Harbor Miller (scored)

TAC - Blake Bowen (scored)

VCFC - Erik Hernandez (scored)

TAC - Travian Sousa (scored)

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Reed Baker-Whiting (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 46'), Nathan (Antino Lopez 63'), Jonathan Bell (Stuart Hawkins 46'), Travian Sousa - captain; Danny Leyva (Snyder Brunell 75'), Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Blake Bowen 63'), Chris Aquino, Georgi Minoungou; Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Gio Miglietti

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 1

Ventura County FC - Brady Scott - captain; Riley Dalgado, Ascel Essengue, Jose Luis Magana Jr., Harbor Miller; Gabriel Arnold, Tucker Lepley (Nicolas Schelotto 75'); Sean Karani (Christian Coreas 90+4'), Ruben Ramos Jr. (Dylan Vanney 75'), Ifunanyachi Achara (Erik Hernandez 75'); Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri

Substitutes not used: Owen Pratt, Victor Casillas Martin, Enrique Martinez

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 1

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

