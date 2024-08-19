Huntsville City FC Update

August 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the first of two consecutive road games on Sunday, Aug. 25 when they visit Toronto FC II at 2 p.m. CT at York Lions Stadium. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can see the game at the club's official watch party at St. Stephens Music Hall (2620 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

On Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. CT, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will host its first high school football game of the season when the Mae Jemison Jaguars face off against the Athens Golden Eagles. Tickets to the game can be purchased here.

Parent club Nashville SC will be back in action for the first time in 18 days on Saturday, Aug. 24 when they host Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The match will mark the MLS debut of head coach B.J. Callaghan.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Toronto FC II (Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

is on a three-match unbeaten streak (2W-0L-1D)

will play Toronto FC II for the second time this season

lost 1-0 to Toronto FC II on May 10

is 1W-2L-0D, 0SOW all-time against Toronto FC II

is 4W-1L-3D, 1SOW all-time in August

Joey Akpunonu made his Huntsville City FC debut on Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls II

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in goals (seven), assists (five), shots on goal (18), and minutes played (1,849)

has started every match this season

Julian Gaines made his first appearance on Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls II since March 16

Woobens Pacius scored his third goal and recorded his first assist of the season on Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls II

Axel Picazo recorded his second assist of the season on Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls II

Ollie Wright recorded his fourth assist of the season on Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls II

