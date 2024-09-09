Tacoma Defiance Cruises Past Timbers2 in 5-2 Home Victory

September 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Portland Timbers2's Keesean Ferdinand versus Tacoma Defiance's Frank Daroma

(Tacoma Defiance) Portland Timbers2's Keesean Ferdinand versus Tacoma Defiance's Frank Daroma(Tacoma Defiance)

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-8-4, 42 points) won 5-2 over Timbers2 (6-8-10, 32 points) on Sunday evening at Starfire Stadium. After Portland's Joshua Penn was shown a second yellow card late in the first half, Tacoma capitalized on the man advantage, scoring all five of its goals in the second half. Braudilio Rodrigues and Sebastian Gomez bagged braces while Antino Lopez scored his second goal of the season to give the home side all three points. Mohammed Shour made his professional debut for Tacoma in goal, making four saves to ensure the victory. With the result, Tacoma jumps to first place in the Pacific Division, tied with LAFC2 and Ventura County FC on points but ahead in the goal-differential tiebreaker. Hervé Diese's side now hosts Real Monarchs on Friday, September 13 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 5 - Timbers2 2

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistants: Baboucarr Jallow, Charles Rupert

Fourth official: Aidan Velasco

Weather: 72 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

POR - Tyler Clegg (Blake Pope) 49'

TAC - Antino Lopez (Chris Aquino) 67'

TAC - Braudilio Rodrigues (Burke Fahling) 79'

TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Braudilio Rodrigues) 84'

POR - Tyler Clegg (Kyle Linhares) 86'

TAC - Braudilio Rodrigues (Blake Bowen) 90+2'

TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Burke Fahling) 90+5'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR - Joshua Penn (caution) 21'

POR - Joshua Penn (ejection) 40'

TAC - Etienne Veillard (caution) 70'

TAC - Burke Fahling (caution) 80'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Mohammed Shour; Cody Baker (Etienne Veillard 46'), Antino Lopez, Stuart Hawkins - captain, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Blake Bowen, Chris Aquino (Burke Fahling 78'), Yu Tsukanome (Braudilio Rodrigues 70'); Gio Miglietti (Sebastian Gomez 61')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Owen O'Malley, Shaun Brun, Omar Hassan, Kelvin Luis-Brito

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

Timbers2 - Ryan Bilichuk; Keesean Ferdinand, Tyler Clegg, Kaveh Rad; Jaden Jones-Riley (Sawyer Jura 61'), Victor Enriquez Velazquez (Noah Santos 80'), Alexis Moreno (Christian Mendoza 70'), Blake Pope; Joshua Penn, Tega Ikoba (Kyle Linhares 46'), Max Eisenberg (Mataeo Bunbury 46')

Substitutes not used: Braxton Taghavi-Najib, Carver Miller

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.