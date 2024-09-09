Real Monarchs Dominant in 2-1 Home Victory Over the Town

September 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (7-12-5, 29 pts, 12th West) defeat The Town FC (9-7-8, 39pts, 14th West) 2-1 in a Sunday night showdown at America First Field.

The Monarchs side started the game strongly and were the first to get on the scoreboard. The play began with a series of strong connections through the midfield to find Zavier Gozo on the left flank of the opposing box. Gozo settled the ball and found Jordan Peruzza making a late run to the back post. Peruzza's one-time shot rebounded off the TTFC goalkeeper, falling to Noel Caliskan who sent the ball low and hard into the corner, his first of the season.

Real Monarchs entered halftime with a 1-0 lead over Town FC, chasing a playoff spot.

The Monarchs found an insurance goal through Sebastian Joffre who finished the rebound from his own penalty that was saved by the TTFC goalkeeper. Joffre earned the penalty in the 77th minute, his second penalty earned and converted in the last three matches.

The Town FC answered shortly after in the 79th minute, a forward latching onto a cross and finishing it past a diving Will Mackay. A frantic finish to the match saw opportunities presented to both sides, but the Monarchs defended the lead and came away with three points. Mark Lowry's squad was deserving of the three points, ending the affair with a clear advantage in shots (15-5), shots on goal (9-2), corners (5-2) and possession.

SLC 2 : 1 TTFC

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - 39' - Noel Caliskan (Unassisted): With SLC thoroughly controlling play, Zavier Gozo broke through into space down the right wing. Taking his man nearly to the end line with pace and technical dribbling, Gozo played a slow, regressive ball back across the center of the box. Sprinting in with a fury from the left side, Jordan Perruzza struck a one-time shot with his right foot on frame. Perruzza's attempt saved back into play by the Town goalkeeper, Noel Caliskan (1) was positioned perfectly to smash home the point-blank rebound and put his side up 1-0.

SLC - 78' - Sebastian Joffre (Penalty Kick): With SLC on the hunt for a second score, Sebastian Joffre made a dominant individual play by taking on his man 1v1 to win a penalty kick late in the second half. Stepping up to take the kick for his squad and reap the rewards of his own savvy play, Joffre approached calmly before smashing a shot to the left. The Town's Jacob Jackson was able to keep it out initially with an impressive full-extension diving save, but Joffre maintained focus after the stop to come forward and tap in the rebound.

TTFC - 80' - Riley Lynch (Julian Donnery): With The Town freshly down a pair and struggling to create chances, the Southern California side broke through with a quick counterattack in the 80' to steal one back against the run of play. The play started as Ricardo Ibarra controlled it from his leftback position before spotting the run of Julian Donnery down the left wing and hitting him with a well-aimed through ball. Taking it in stride, Donnery consumed space along the sideline before whipping in a high cross to the back post for the run of Riley Lynch. Marked closely by two Monarchs defenders, Lych just got there first as he extended his right leg to deposit the close-range volley finish past a helpless Will Mackay.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-4-2): Will Mackay; Tommy Silva; Keller Storlie; Erik Holt ©; Jazi Orozco; Noel Caliskan; Griffin Dillon; Daron Iskenderian (Omar Marquez, 59'); Zavier Gozo (Grayson Carter; 88'); Jordan Perruzza (Sebastian Joffre, 71'); Owen Anderson (Beni Redzic, 71')

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Slade Hall, Nico Ovalle; Izzy Amparo

The Town FC (1-4-3-3): Jacob Jackson; Wilson Eisner (Ricardo Ibarra, 46'); Alejandro Cano; Sean Bilter; Oscar Verhoeven; Edwyn Mendoza (Tomo Allen, 82'); Beau Leroux; Cruz Medina ©; William Richmond (Julian Donnery, 64') ; Eduardo Blancas Maravilla (Jermaine Spivey, 64'); Riley Lynch

Subs not used: Rohan Rajagopal, Joel Garcia

Stats Summary: SLC / TTFC

Shots: 15 / 5

Shots on Goal: 9 / 2

Saves: 1 / 7

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

TTFC: Wilson Eisner (Caution - 31')

SLC: Jaziel Orozco (Caution - 32')

TTFC: Oscar Verhoeven (Caution - 53')

