Tacoma Defiance Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 4-0 Win over Ventura County FC
October 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
TUKWILA, WASH. - In its first match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, Tacoma Defiance defeated Ventura County FC 4-0 Sunday night at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Gio Miglietti scored a brace, with Snyder Brunell and Sebastian Gomez adding goals to secure a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals next weekend. This marks the second time in three seasons Defiance has played in the Western Conference Semifinals, where Tacoma will face either North Texas SC or St. Louis CITY2, with full match details being announced at a later date.
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 4 - Ventura County FC 0
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Venue: Starfire Stadium
Referee: Alexandra Billeter
Assistants: Darren Bandy, Matthew Schwartz
Fourth official: Laura Rodriguez
Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Snyder Brunell 7'
TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 24'
TAC - Gio Miglietti (Sebastian Gomez) 39'
TAC - Gio Miglietti (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 62'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 45+2'
VCFC - Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri (caution) 45+4'
TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 68'
TAC - Harbor Miller (caution) 71'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Elias Katsaros (Travian Sousa 61'); Synder Brunell, Sota Kitahara (Yu Tsukanome 68'); Dylan Teves (Braudilio Rodrigues 61'), Chris Aquino (Blake Bowen 61'), Sebastian Gomez (Burke Fahling 78'); Gio Miglietti
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Owen O'Malley, Osaze De Rosario
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 11
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 7
Ventura County FC - Owen Pratt; Harbor Miller, Jose Luis Magana, Jr., Ascel Essengue, Riley Dalgado (David Díaz 65'); Tucker Lepley, Gabriel Arnold; Sean Karani, Ruben Ramos, Jr., Hope Avayevu (Erik Hernandez 79'); Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri
Substitutes not used: Nolan Anderson, Nicolas Schelotto, Javier Corona Garcia, Victor Casillas Martin, Enrique Martinez, Dylan Vanney
Total shots: 19
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 9
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 2
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance reacts after a goal
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 21, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 4-0 Win over Ventura County FC - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 4-0 Win over Ventura County FC
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Ventura County FC Tonight at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals
- Tacoma Defiance to Host Ventura County FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals
- Tacoma Defiance Loses 5-0 to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday Afternoon at CITYPARK
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday for Decision Day Matchup