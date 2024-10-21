Tacoma Defiance Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 4-0 Win over Ventura County FC

October 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance reacts after a goal

TUKWILA, WASH. - In its first match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, Tacoma Defiance defeated Ventura County FC 4-0 Sunday night at Starfire Stadium in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Gio Miglietti scored a brace, with Snyder Brunell and Sebastian Gomez adding goals to secure a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals next weekend. This marks the second time in three seasons Defiance has played in the Western Conference Semifinals, where Tacoma will face either North Texas SC or St. Louis CITY2, with full match details being announced at a later date.

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 4 - Ventura County FC 0

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Alexandra Billeter

Assistants: Darren Bandy, Matthew Schwartz

Fourth official: Laura Rodriguez

Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Snyder Brunell 7'

TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 24'

TAC - Gio Miglietti (Sebastian Gomez) 39'

TAC - Gio Miglietti (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 62'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 45+2'

VCFC - Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri (caution) 45+4'

TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 68'

TAC - Harbor Miller (caution) 71'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Elias Katsaros (Travian Sousa 61'); Synder Brunell, Sota Kitahara (Yu Tsukanome 68'); Dylan Teves (Braudilio Rodrigues 61'), Chris Aquino (Blake Bowen 61'), Sebastian Gomez (Burke Fahling 78'); Gio Miglietti

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Owen O'Malley, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 7

Ventura County FC - Owen Pratt; Harbor Miller, Jose Luis Magana, Jr., Ascel Essengue, Riley Dalgado (David Díaz 65'); Tucker Lepley, Gabriel Arnold; Sean Karani, Ruben Ramos, Jr., Hope Avayevu (Erik Hernandez 79'); Paul Ilijah Paul Gindiri

Substitutes not used: Nolan Anderson, Nicolas Schelotto, Javier Corona Garcia, Victor Casillas Martin, Enrique Martinez, Dylan Vanney

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 2

