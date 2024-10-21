Chattanooga FC Announces Year-End Roster Decisions

October 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 season.

The following six players have had their contract options for 2025 exercised: Logan Brown, Milo Garvanian, Jalen James, Farid Sar-Sar, Robert Screen and Callum Watson.

The following five players are under contract for 2025: Jude Arthur, Michael Barrueta, Alex McGrath, Mehdi Ouamri and Jesse Williams.

The following players are out of contract: Jean Antoine, Jonathan Burke, Luis Garcia Sosa, Taylor Gray, Jesus Ibarra, Andres Jimenez Aranzazu, Ethan Koren, Minjae Kwak, Markus Naglestad, Joseph Perez, Anatolie Prepelita, Damian Rodriguez and Duvan Viafara.

Negotiations are ongoing with some players who are out of contract.

Chattanooga Football Club will play its second season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.