Taco Truck Throwdown to Take Place at Chukchansi Park this Saturday

Fresno, CA - Taco Truck Throwdown 11, the latest installment of the world-famous taco truck festival, returns to Chukchansi Park on Saturday, October 1. The annual festival is your best chance to taste all of the top tacos and micheladas in the Central Valley in one place.

Guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite taco truck and michelada vendor to name the 2022 People's Choice Award winners while a panel of judges will help determine the Judges Awards winners.

Headlining the entertainment at Taco Truck Throwdown 11 is Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, best known for their songs Thuggish Ruggish Bone and 1st of Tha Month. Also taking the stage will be Los Rojos, Foos Gone Wild, Carlos Montano Band, Cumbia Bass, Los Nuevos Del Bajio, Teezzy Radio, and The Box. The festival will also feature an appearance by AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa alongside Lucha Xtreme Wrestling, a Taco Art Show, a vendor fair, and much more.

"We are thrilled to once again bring such a strong lineup of talent to Chukchansi Park for Taco Truck Throwdown," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "I personally can't wait to sample the best tacos the Central Valley has to offer and I know our judges look forward to crowning a champion."

Tickets for Taco Truck Throwdown 11 can be purchased at FresnoTacos.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. General Admission tickets are available for $35 while a VIP Package including admission, 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, and an event t-shirt can be purchased for $99. The event begins at 5pm and will continue until 2am.

