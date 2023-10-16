Taco Truck Throwdown Returns for Its 12th Year at Chukchansi Park this Saturday, October 21

Fresno, CA - Taco Truck Throwdown 12 is set to be one of the most memorable events in its storied history, with an exciting blend of new features, music, and of course, mouth-watering tacos. The festival will be held at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno on Saturday, October 21. Gates open at 5pm and the party goes on until midnight.

At the heart of the festival is the Taco Truck Throwdown competition, where over 25 acclaimed taco trucks will vie for the prestigious title of Taco Truck Throwdown Champion. This fierce culinary contest draws the best taco creators from across the Central Valley. Tacos La Vaporera, last year's People's Choice Award winner, will be back in action, seeking to clinch the title for the third consecutive year. They'll be up against formidable competitors like Coculas Taqueria, who stole the show last year by securing the Judge's Choice Award in their first-time win. With such esteemed contenders, attendees can expect a flavorful face-off like no other!

"This year's competitor list is a great mix of familiar faces and new contenders that are excited to take home the title of the Best Taco Truck in Central California," said Mike Oz, co-founder of Taco Truck Throwdown and president of Fresno Street Eats. "I'm particularly excited to see how some of these amazing new taco trucks fare against our the taco titans of the Valley."

Leading the musical charge for the event are headliners Cypress Hill (Insane in the Brain, Tequila Sunrise), Tha Dogg Pound (Doggy Dogg World, Let's Play House), and That Mexican OT (Johnny Dang, LA Cobra). In addition, attendees will be treated to performances by Teezzy Radio, Lucha Xtreme, Sum Slight, The Purple Ones, and DJ Kay Rich.

The competition is fierce in downtown Fresno with three total throwdowns at the 12th iteration of Fresno's world-famous festival. In addition to the titular Taco Truck Throwdown, this year sees the return of the Michelada Throwdown, now in its 3rd edition, and the first-ever Salsa Throwdown, which promises to bring some spicy competition to the event. Contestants for the Michelada and Salsa Throwdowns are curated by Vendor Village once again this year.

"We know that taco enthusiasts across the state look forward to this event year after year and, with the addition of the Salsa Throwdown, the incredible music lineup, and more, Taco Truck Throwdown 12 promises to be one of the best yet," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President.

Tickets for the event are available at FresnoTacos.com and the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. General Admission tickets are priced at $39. For those looking for an enhanced experience, VIP Packages are available for $99, which includes admission, 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, and an exclusive viewing area close to the stage.

The Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno Street Eats would like to thank the event sponsors, all of whom make this gathering of food, music, and community possible. A special thank you to: Estrella Jalisco, Jarritos, El Cejas, La Tapatia Tortilleria, Save Mart, iHeartMedia, Cigar Mas Fino, and Cromer Material Handling.

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with flavors, rhythms, and memories that will last a lifetime. We'll see you at Chukchansi Park this Saturday!

