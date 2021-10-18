Taco Truck Throwdown 10 to Take Place this Saturday

October 18, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Central Valley's beloved taco truck festival, Taco Truck Throwdown, returns to Fresno this Saturday after a one- year hiatus. The world-famous event will take place at Chukchansi Park with gates opening to fans at 5pm.

The star of the show of course will be this year's taco trucks squaring off for the title of Taco Truck Throwdown Champion. Defending champs Taco Pinto will make their return to Chukchansi Park as well as well-known trucks Taqueria Jaliscience and Tacos La Vaporera. Tacos El Mandilon and Mariscos Las Brisas are just a couple of the trucks new to the event who are looking for their first shot to claim the title of Best Taco Truck in the Valley.

Saturday's event will also feature a Michelada Throwdown, the first of its kind at Taco Truck Throwdown. Featuring a dozen local vendors, the Michelada Throwdown will take place in the Cantina at Chukchansi Park. Fans will have the opportunity to upgrade their beers upon purchase to a michelada for just $5.

As has been the case for many years now, live music will be a main part of the event. Headlining Taco Truck Throwdown this year is Ginuwine, who is best known for his hit song "Pony," and Mi Banda El Mexicano, whose song "Feliz Feliz" has been used in almost 8,000 videos on TikTok. Local artists Teezzy Radio, The Box, and Patrick Contreras, who will be debuting his newest album will also be featured on Saturday.

Taco Truck Throwdown 10, presented by La Tapatia Tortilleria, has been made possible by the following partners: Novamex - Jarritos, Save Mart, Granville Homes, Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cookies and Lemonade.

Tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown 10 can be purchased at TacosBaseball.com. General admission tickets are $36 while VIP Packages, which include a ticket, 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, and an exclusive shirt, are available for $99.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from October 18, 2021

Taco Truck Throwdown 10 to Take Place this Saturday - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.