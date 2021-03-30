Tackett Named SPHL Player of the Week

March 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Jason Tackett of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 22-28.

Tackett scored two goals, including one game-winner, added a pair of assists and was +3 as Macon swept a pair of games from Pensacola to maintain their hold on first place in the SPHL standings entering the final month of the season.

On Friday, the West Chester, OH assisted on Brian Bowen's second period goal in Macon's 3-2 win over Pensacola. The following night, Tackett scored two goals and assisted on another as the Mayhem defeated the Ice Flyers 4-2.

Since signing with Macon on March 11, Tackett has 10 points in seven games (3g, 7a), including four multi-point outings. Before turning pro this season, Tackett played four years at Ferris State University where he recorded 45 points in 114 career games for the Bulldogs.

Also nominated: Cole Stallard, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, ppg), John Schiavo, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Johnny Curran, Knoxville (3 gp, 3g, 1a, gwg) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (2 gp, 7 sog)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.