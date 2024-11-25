T2 Signs Academy Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Through 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

November 25, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 has signed Academy midfielder Daniel Nuñez to a two-year contract through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with an option for 2027, the club announced today. It marks the first professional contract for Nuñez, making him the youngest signing in club history at 15 years old.

Nuñez made two appearances for T2 in the 2024 campaign, including his MLS NEXT Pro debut against LAFC2 on Aug. 16. The Timbers Academy product also received two call ups to Mexico's U17 squad this year, making his international debut on Sept. 4 against England's U17s.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Nuñez joined the Timbers Academy in 2023. His signing marks the fifth from Academy to T2 in the last year, following Adolfo Enriquez, Sawyer Jura, Alex Moreno and Noah Santos.

