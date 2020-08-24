T-Mobile Adds Shrek to R-Phils Movie Nights

The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to host movie nights at the ballpark this summer! The organization will feature an outdoor theater experience with showings of blockbuster films on the massive 30' x 60' video board.

On Thursday, September 3, the Fightin's will feature Shrek (PG). "Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters. They were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. Determined to save their home, Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona to be Farquaad's bride. Rescuing the Princess may be small compared to her deep, dark secret."

Due to safety guidelines space is limited, so you must pre-purchase a $2 pass. Fans will be able to sit in the stands at America's Classic Ballpark and watch the movies on the video board! Visit bit.ly/2YspGdE to register.

Gates will open at 6:15 and the movie will begin at approximately 7:30. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The R-Phils are committed to bringing exciting events to the ballpark this summer and fall. Please join us for family- friendly movie nights on the big screen thanks to T-Mobile!

For all information about the movie nights and any event at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

