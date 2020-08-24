Fightin's Hosting Made-In-Reading Mini FilmFEST, to Screen DUST NUGGETS

The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to announce a Party with a Purpose presented by T-Mobile benefiting ReadingFilmFEST on Thursday, August 27th. This event will showcase the Made-in-Reading block of films, featuring the premiere screening of DUST NUGGETS by Sue Lange and Andrew Pochan, as well as several short films by local filmmakers.

The gates will open to FirstEnergy Stadium at 5:15, with the event running to 8:30. Fans can spread out in the stands, on the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza, and on the field to have a catch.

Come out to celebr ate locally produced films on the large FirstEnergy vision video board at America's Classic Ballpark.

Enjoy classic ballpark food and drink at the Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Hometown Taproom. The event will also feature a live music performance.

Guests must purchase a $5 reservation pass prior to the event at bit.ly/2EAoL3F. All proceeds from the reservation sales will go to ReadingFilmFEST. More information can be found at rphils.com/events.

The R-Phils are thrilled to have safe and exciting community events at the ballpark this summer!

