T-Birds Sign F Oliver Chau to One-Year AHL Contract

July 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Oliver Chau to a one-year AHL contract.

Chau, 26, is entering his third professional season following five NCAA seasons between UMass and Quinnipiac. He has helped lead the ECHL's Florida Everblades to Kelly Cup championships in each of the last two seasons, including the 2024 June M. Kelly Award as ECHL playoff MVP. Chau posted 23 points (9g, 14a) in 23 games during the postseason in leading Florida to its third consecutive league championship.

During the 2023-24 regular season, the native of Oakville, Ont., scored a career-best 60 points (24g, 36a) in 70 games. He has skated in 16 career AHL games with Tucson and Charlotte, posting a goal and four assists.

Before turning pro, Chau skated in four NCAA seasons with UMass from 2017-21, winning a National Championship with the Minutemen in 2021. He transferred to Quinnipiac the next season and scored 33 points in 42 games, leading the Bobcats to an NCAA tournament appearance.

