Blackhawks Re-Sign Crevier and Phillips to Two-Way Contracts

July 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has re-signed defensemen Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips two one-year, two-way contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Crevier, 23, made his NHL debut last season on Dec. 3 against Minnesota and finished the campaign with 24 appearances for the Blackhawks totaling three assists. The 6-foot-8, 223-pound blueliner also skated in 41 games for the Rockford IceHogs and recorded 11 points (3G, 8A). His +12 rating was the third best on the team. The Quebec City, Quebec native also played in four Calder Cup Playoff games for Rockford last season. Crevier has now skated in 103 games with Rockford over the last two seasons and has totaled 16 points (3G, 13A) in that span.

Crevier was originally selected in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by Chicago.

Phillips, 22, will be entering his fifth professional season in 2024-25. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman tabbed six assists in 33 NHL appearances with the Blackhawks while marking career highs in games played, points, assists, and penalty minutes (22). Phillips also saw action in 29 games with Rockford and registered 14 points (4G, 10A) in the regular season. The Barrie, Ontario native added two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games last season for the Hogs. Phillips has 71 points (22G, 49A) in 171 games over four seasons with Rockford, and 11 points (1G, 10A) in 53 games over the last three seasons with Chicago. He ranks seventh all-time amongst IceHogs AHL defensemen in games played, sixth in points, fourth in goals, and seventh in assists.

Phillips was originally selected in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks.

