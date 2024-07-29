Silver Knights Re-Sign Goaltender Jordan Papirny

July 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Jordan Papirny

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Jordan Papirny(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 29, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Jordan Papirny to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Papirny, 28, has appeared in game action in each of the past two seasons for Henderson, playing in nine AHL games last season and posting a 3-4-1 record with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native also appeared in 19 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates last season, going 8-7-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1 Papirny has played in 12 career AHL games, all for Henderson, posting a career 4-5-1 record, a 3.14 goals-against average, and an .899 save percentage. In 45 career ECHL games with the Florida Everblades, Fort Wayne Komets, and Savannah, Papirny is 18-15-8 with a 3.61 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Papirny played four years of college hockey in Canada at the University of Calgary (2017-19) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (2019-22). He was an ACAC Champion at NAIT in 2022, earning ACAC Player of the Year honors. He was also named First Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2022, leading the conference in goals-against average and save percentage in both seasons. In 2017-18 at University of Calgary, Papirny was named to the USports All-Rookie Team.

Papirny played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2012-17 with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2014-15, and he won a WHL Championship in 2016 with the Wheat Kings.

Jordan Papirny, Goaltender

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

- Posted 3-4-1 record, 3.42 goals-against average with Henderson in 2023-24

- Recorded 8-7-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average last season with ECHL Savannah

- Career 4-5-1 record, a 3.14 goals-against average in 12 AHL starts

- 2022 ACAC Champion and Player of the Year

- ACAC First Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2022

- 2018 USports All-Rookie Team

- 2016 WHL Champion with Brandon Wheat Kings

- Named WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2014-15

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.