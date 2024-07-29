Silver Knights Re-Sign Goaltender Jordan Papirny
July 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 29, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Jordan Papirny to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.
Papirny, 28, has appeared in game action in each of the past two seasons for Henderson, playing in nine AHL games last season and posting a 3-4-1 record with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native also appeared in 19 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates last season, going 8-7-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage.
The 6-foot-1 Papirny has played in 12 career AHL games, all for Henderson, posting a career 4-5-1 record, a 3.14 goals-against average, and an .899 save percentage. In 45 career ECHL games with the Florida Everblades, Fort Wayne Komets, and Savannah, Papirny is 18-15-8 with a 3.61 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.
Prior to his professional career, Papirny played four years of college hockey in Canada at the University of Calgary (2017-19) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (2019-22). He was an ACAC Champion at NAIT in 2022, earning ACAC Player of the Year honors. He was also named First Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2022, leading the conference in goals-against average and save percentage in both seasons. In 2017-18 at University of Calgary, Papirny was named to the USports All-Rookie Team.
Papirny played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2012-17 with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2014-15, and he won a WHL Championship in 2016 with the Wheat Kings.
Jordan Papirny, Goaltender
Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185 lbs.
Age: 28
Shoots: Left
- Posted 3-4-1 record, 3.42 goals-against average with Henderson in 2023-24
- Recorded 8-7-4 with a 3.47 goals-against average last season with ECHL Savannah
- Career 4-5-1 record, a 3.14 goals-against average in 12 AHL starts
- 2022 ACAC Champion and Player of the Year
- ACAC First Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2022
- 2018 USports All-Rookie Team
- 2016 WHL Champion with Brandon Wheat Kings
- Named WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2014-15
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Jordan Papirny
