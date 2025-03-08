Syracuse Mets Welcome Fans to NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday for Open House

March 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets hosted their annual Open House on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans took stadium tours, learned about the upcoming season's promotional schedule, got their first chance to purchase individual game tickets, and took pictures with and got autographs from Mr. and Mrs. Met as part of the day's events. The 2025 promotional schedule, released on Saturday, includes an appearance by competitive eater Joey Chestnut at NBT Bank Stadium and a Taylor Swift-inspired Syracuse E.R.A.s Day.

Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol held his annual press conference in the Metropolitan Club where he gave a 2025 season preview, featuring the promotional schedule and information about the season ahead.

Highlights for the upcoming season include at least 25 nights of postgame fireworks shows and Opening Week promotions featuring an appearance from competitive eater Joey Chestnut and Syracuse E.R.A.s Day with DJ Swiftie and a Friendship Bracelet Jersey Giveaway. More information about these promotions and the full promotional schedule is available at SyracuseMets.com.

In addition to season tickets and individual game tickets, Flex Plans and Flex Plan Plus Plans are also available. Flex Plans are $125 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

"It's super awesome to see our fans back in the ballpark as we prepare for another amazin' season of Syracuse Mets baseball," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We're keeping the affordable, family fun for our fans while adding some new and exciting promotions at NBT Bank Stadium."

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 28th on the road at Worcester. Syracuse's Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 1st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

