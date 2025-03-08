Syracuse Mets Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, NY - With the Syracuse Mets' 2025 season less than a month away, the team has announced its full promotional schedule for the 2025 season. The promotional schedule is available at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/smets-promotions and will continue to be updated as needed throughout the season. Individual game tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Syracuse's 2025 Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 1st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

Opening Weekend at NBT Bank Stadium is jam-packed in 2025, featuring Joey Chestnut and a Friendship Bracelet Jersey Giveaway on Syracuse E.R.A.s Day. First, the 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway will be on Friday, April 4th, presented by Nissan. Then, on Saturday, April 5th, Joey Chestnut will be a special guest at the ballpark, meeting with fans and participating in a postgame boneless wing eating competition. The weekend concludes with Syracuse E.R.A.s Day on Sunday, April 6th, featuring DJ Swiftie with the first 1,000 fans through the gates receiving a special Friendship Bracelet Jersey Giveaway.

The Mets will celebrate Easter with Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny and an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 20th.

2025 will feature at least 25 post-game fireworks shows, including three nights of fireworks from Friday, May 23rd to Sunday, May 25th for Memorial Day Weekend and on Friday, July 4th for Independence Day.

NBT Bank Stadium will again host three Bark in the Park games in 2025. Fans will be able to bring their good boy or girl out on Saturday, April 19th, Tuesday, June 3rd, and Sunday, August 24th, all sponsored by Shaughnessy's Irish Pub, Aloft Inner Harbor Hotel, Cleantec Services, and EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming.

New in 2025, the Syracuse Mets are also hosting a Dollar Purrs-Day on a Dollar Thursday, April 17th where cat owners can bring their leashed, harnessed, or cratered feline to the stadium, also sponsored by Shaughnessy's Irish Pub, Aloft Inner Harbor Hotel, Cleantec Services, and EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming.

The Mets are happy to welcome back local students to NBT Bank Stadium for Education Day on Wednesday, May 14th (which has less than 1,000 tickets available) and Wednesday, May 21st (which is sold out). Both games have a special 11:05 a.m. start time.

Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend is also back in 2025 when the Syracuse Mets pay homage to Salt Potatoes on Friday, August 22nd and Saturday, August 23rd when the Salt Potatoes host the Indianapolis Indians.

Theme nights include Star Wars Night on Friday, May 16th, Margaritaville Night on June 20th, Polish Night on Thursday, August 7th, Irish Night on Friday, September 12th, and Italian Night on Saturday, September 13th.

NBT Bank Stadium staples like Little League Night on Saturday, June 7th, Wall of Fame Day on Saturday, August 9th, and Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 13th all return on the 2025 promotional schedule.

For the fourth straight season, the Mets are becoming the Congueros de Syracuse for three games as part of "Copa de la Diversión," which is an event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the local Hispanic and Latino communities. These three Copa de la Diversión nights are Thursday, May 1st for Latino Night #1, Saturday, July 12th for Latino Night #2, and Thursday, August 21st for Latino Night #3. Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries.

In addition to engaging with the local Hispanic community, the Syracuse Mets will continue to celebrate Jackie Robinson and his contributions to breaking the color barrier in baseball and America on Tuesday, April 15th. The Syracuse Mets will have their tenth annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 5th and their fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19th. Plus, Haudenosaunee Night is back for the third consecutive year during the game on July 26th.

All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus options are all available now. Flex Plans are $125 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

Fans should also be sure to check out brand-new Syracuse Mets merchandise for the 2025 season available online at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

