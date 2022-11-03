Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale: Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the Team Store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club. There is no charge for entry or parking.

The Team Store will be open during the Garage Sale, featuring end-of-the-year sales, in addition to some brand-new, specialty items. The Syracuse Mets are introducing a black 59Fifty on-field cap for the 2023 season, similar to the black cap worn by the New York Mets. The black cap will go on sale for the first time Saturday, November 19th. The Team Store will also feature merchandise with a new Marvel-inspired Scooch logo, including a 59Fifty on-field cap, adjustable caps, t-shirts, novelties, and more. Fans can shop all Team Store merchandise in-person during the garage sale, during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

The Garage Sale will take place in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium with a cash bar open for shoppers. The Garage Sale will feature game-used memorabilia, team-issued gear, NBT Bank Stadium relics, and more. Items include, but are not limited to:

Game-worn jerseys

Game-worn cleats & sneakers

Game-worn catcher's gear

Team-issued t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc.

Syracuse Mets chairs

The Home Plate Gate will be open for entry for the Garage Sale on Saturday, November 19th. Fans shopping at the Garage Sale can pay using cash or credit/debit cards. There is no charge for entry or parking.

Syracuse Mets Flex Plans will go on sale on Black Friday, November 25th online at syracusemets.com.

Please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemtes.com with any questions.

