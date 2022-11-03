Storm Chasers Announce First Pitch Times for 2023 Home Games

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced scheduled first pitch times for all 75 home games at Werner Park in 2023. All game times are subject to change.

The home opener, scheduled for April 4, 2023 vs. the Toledo Mud Hens, is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. For the month of April and May, most weekday games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. Both Saturday home games in April - April 8 vs. Toledo and April 22 vs. Gwinnett - are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m., while all Sunday home games in April and May are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. with the exception of May 21 which is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m.

Gates are scheduled to open one hour and five minutes before first pitch for every home game.

"Being able to release our game times for the 2023 season brings us another step closer to Opening Day at Werner Park," Storm Chasers Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "These game times give everyone more information to start making plans to have fun with us at Werner Park next season."

Omaha will welcome Memphis, the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, back to the metro for the first time since 2019 when the Redbirds visit Werner Park May 30 - June 4, and will welcome the Gwinnett Stripers for a 6-game series April 18-23, as the Atlanta Braves affiliate makes its first trip to Werner Park.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 30 and continuing through August 12, most weekday and Saturday home games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., while most Sunday home games are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. Omaha's home game on Monday, July 3 vs. Iowa, which will once again feature the FNBO Independence Day Fireworks display, is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Weekday and Saturday home games in late August and September are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. while Sunday home games return to the 2:05 p.m. start time. The Storm Chasers are scheduled to play seven weekday day home games in 2023. The April 5 and April 6 games vs. Toledo are scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m., the April 19 game vs. Gwinnett is slated for 12:05 p.m., the May 2 and May 3 games vs. Louisville are scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and 11:05 a.m. respectfully, the game on July 18 vs. St. Paul is slated for 12:05 p.m., and the September 12 game vs. Indianapolis is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m.

Season ticket packages for the 2023 season, as well as Chasers Blue Books and Gold Packs, consisting of undated vouchers, are available for purchase online and through the Werner Park Ticket Office. For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

