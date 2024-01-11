Syracuse Mets and Visit Syracuse Present Total Eclipse of the Park, April 8th, 2024

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets and Visit Syracuse present the first ever Total Eclipse of the Park at historic NBT Bank Stadium on Monday, April 8th. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans to view the total solar eclipse, scheduled to be visible in Central New York on this date. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive commemorative eclipse glasses upon entry, courtesy of Visit Syracuse.

This extraordinary event will be accompanied by live entertainment as soon as the gates open to fans and will include a special pre-eclipse pre-game ceremony. This special Monday day game will also be the first ever Dollar Monday at the Syracuse Mets. Fans will be able to enjoy popular Dollar Thursday specials for this special occasion, including $1 16 oz. fountain Coca-Cola beverages & a $1 item in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs & Coney's and $3 16 oz. Coors, Labatt, Budweiser, Saranac products as well as 1911 hard ciders.

Entertainment is still being planned from the moment the gates open to in between the eclipse to the start of the game.

"This is truly a once in a lifetime event and we want to make it a completely memorable event for families in CNY. NBT Bank Stadium will provide a safe, memorable location to view the eclipse and we will have a jam-packed, fun-filled afternoon to commemorate this historic event," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol

"Visit Syracuse is excited to partner with the Syracuse Mets for this truly unique eclipse day event," stated Visit Syracuse President and CEO, Danny Liedka. "Fans and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience 1 minute and 24 seconds of a total solar eclipse, all while enjoying the always amazing entertainment options provided by the Syracuse Mets organization. Don't miss the chance to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event happening right here in Syracuse!"

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2024 season go on sale Saturday, March 2nd at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase season tickets, a flex plan or a flex plan plus now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

For more information, please contact Michael Tricarico at mtricarico@syracusemets.com.

