Storm Chasers Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to announce several promotions and additions to the front office staff ahead of the 2024 season.

"I couldn't be more excited for the talented staff we have promoted internally and the new faces that have joined our family over last few months, said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro. "We're all looking forward to building off a successful 2023 season at Werner Park and I'm looking forward to the new ideas our team can bring to the table and provide our fans with the best possible experience in 2024."

INTERNAL STAFF PROMOTIONS

Laurie Schlender has been named the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the Storm Chasers, after serving as the fifth General Manager in team history since October 2019. She began working with the organization in 2000 and has since worked as a contractor for the team, the full-time Controller and Assistant General Manager. Laurie will now oversee the ticketing merchandise and human resources for the Storm Chasers.

Marcus Sabata has been named Vice President, Sales & Service after previously serving as the Assistant General Manager of Sales since November 2022. He joined the organization in January 2022 as Director of Sales after serving as General Manager of the Jackson Generals in Jackson, TN. Marcus will now oversee advertising, group sales, ticket packages and client services for the Storm Chasers.

Zach Ziler has been named Vice President, Baseball & Facility Operations after previously serving as the Assistant General Manager, Tickets and Operations since October 2022. He first started with the organization in September 2018 as Group Sales Manager and was named the Senior Director of Tickets in February 2022. Previously, he has worked for the Casper Rockies, River City Rascals, Normal CornBelters, Arkansas Razorbacks and Florence Freedom. Zach will now oversee baseball operations, facility operations and special events for the Storm Chasers.

Landon Caldwell is now a Groups & Hospitality Executive for the Storm Chasers, after joining the team in October 2022 as a Group Ticket Sales Executive, a role where he initiated the new Corporate Chasers Club that allows businesses to reward employees with discounted tickets. Prior to his time with the Chasers, Landon was an Account Executive for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League and served as a Sales Intern for the Omaha Beef indoor football team.

Skyler Clough has been named Manager of Client Activations for the Storm Chasers, having served as the team's Client Services Manager since October 2022. She joined the team in April 2021 as a Seasonal Associate before transitioning to the Box Office Coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. Skyler previously interned with the Lincoln Saltdogs in the American Association and competed on the swim team while attending the College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota.

Jacob Garnas is now a Groups & Hospitality Executive for the Storm Chasers, after joining the team in February 2023 as a Group Ticket Sales Executive. Prior to joining the Chasers, Jacob worked as the Cornerbacks Coach for the Nebraska Wesleyan University football team, where he was a 5-year letter winner and member of the Prairie Wolves before joining the coaching staff.

Anthony Goetz has been promoted to Special Events Manager for the Storm Chasers, after joining the team in July 2022 as the Events Coordinator, where he added a charitable component to Baseballoween that collected 666 pounds of food for families in the region. Prior to joining the Chasers, Anthony spent two and half years at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as Championship Sport Manager and previously worked in events at the Omaha Sports Commission.

Josh Kalin is now a Groups & Hospitality Executive for the Storm Chasers, after joining the team in January 2023 as a Group Ticket Sales Executive. Prior to his time with the Chasers, Josh interned with Sandhills Global in Lincoln and previously worked at Platteview Golf Club.

Blake Paris has been promoted to Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Storm Chasers, after most recently serving as the organization's Manager of Lead Development. He first started with the team in 2021 as a Corporate Sales Executive, after working as an Account Executive with the Reno Aces and interning with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Dru Sauer has been promoted to Director of Group Sales for the Storm Chasers, after working as the team's Group Sales Manager since 2022, where he oversaw a significant increase in group sales revenue. Dru originally joined the organization in April 2021 as a Group Ticket Sales Executive, after internships with the Cincinnati Reds and the Bismarck Larks.

Katie Scott is now the Game Operations Coordinator for the Storm Chasers, after spending the 2023 season as the team's Promotions & Community Relations Associate. Katie joined the organization in February 2023, after working seasons with the Kansas City Royals and Burlington Bees.

Josh Sindelar is now the Ticket Sales Manager for the Storm Chasers, after most recently spending four years at the Chasers sister club, Union Omaha. He joined the organization in January 2020 as the Ticket Services & Hospitality Rep for Union Omaha, then spent a year as the Client & Season Ticket Services Manager, before joining the baseball staff as well.

Aniya Tate is now the Employee & Community Relations Manager for the Storm Chasers, having served as the Manager of Human Resources and Community Affairs since November 2022. She joined the team in January 2021 as the Human Resources Manager, after working with the Lincoln Saltdogs and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Yerem is now the Senior Client Activations Coordinator for the Storm Chasers, after most recently serving as the Group Sales Manager for the Chasers' sister club, Union Omaha. Jordan joined the Chasers in April 2021 as a Group Sales Operations Associate, before being promoted to Group Client Services Coordinator in October 2021, then moving to the soccer side of the ballpark in November 2022.

NEW HIRES

Casey Werkheiser joined the Storm Chasers in July 2023 as the team's Grounds Manager, after most recently working at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. Casey previously served on the grounds crews for the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles AAA) and Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates AAA).

Sarah Marlowe joined the Storm Chasers in September 2023 as a Front Office Assistant, after starting a small youth baseball organization with her father. A 2005 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sarah spent several years in the hospitality industry before leaving the workforce in 2013 to be a stay-at-home mom.

Harry Zornes rejoined the Storm Chasers in September 2023 as a Corporate Sales Executive, after previously working for the team during the 2019 season in Group Sales. Between stints with the Chasers, Harry spent time in sales with All Copy Products and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with experience in sales for the Kansas City T-Bones and Lincoln Stars.

Houston Korenoski joined the Storm Chasers in October 2023 as the Director of Promotions & Game Operations, after a stint as the Assistant Director of Marketing in the Creighton University Athletics Department. Prior to his time at Creighton, Houston was the Assistant Director of Fan Experience & Promotions at Liberty University and served in both the athletics communications and marketing departments while earning his bachelor's degree in Sport Management at Wichita State University.

Jody Sellers joined the Storm Chasers in October 2023 as the Senior Corporate Sales Executive, after most recently working for PlayFly Aspire serving as the Senior Director of Sales at Miami (OH), Drake, and Louisiana Tech University. Jody has nearly 20 years of experience in Minor League Baseball, working for affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and Colorado Rockies.

Kari Collins rejoined the Storm Chasers in December 2023 as the Senior Operations & Special Events Facilitator, after previously serving as a Ballpark Operation Intern during the inaugural season at Werner Park 2011. Prior to rejoining the Chasers, she worked 11 years with the Frederick Keys in stadium operations, clubhouse operations and merchandise, where she helped launch the Atlantic League's Spire City Ghost Hounds brand and their mid-season merchandise release. Kari has also completed internships with the Albuquerque Isotopes, Frederick Keys and Charlotte Knights.

Ethan Tarantino joined the Storm Chasers in January 2024 as a Groups & Hospitality Executive, after most recently working for PlayFly Aspire as a Sales and Service Consultant at the University of Texas at El Paso. Ethan previously interned with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League and graduated with a Marketing degree from Iowa State University in May 2023.

