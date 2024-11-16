Switchbacks Will Host 2024 USL Championship Finals

November 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO (November 16th, 2024) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled the Las Vegas Lights in the Western Conference finals, at Weidner Field, ending with an incredible win of 1-0.

This was the first time ever the Switchbacks had hosted a Western Conference Final at Weidner Field, and the fans brought an insane atmosphere. As the Switchbacks started the first half, everybody was on the edge of their seat to see who would score first.

Following a free kick into the 18 from #18 Aidan Rocha, #17 Jairo Henriquez settled the ball inside the cluster of players, sending it just outside of the Vegas defense, setting up #27 Juan Tejada to send it into the back of the net, earning the one and only goal of the night.

#1 Christian Herrera had a notable save in the 42', keeping Vegas from equalizing. Las Vegas player #90 Khori Bennett went in to head the ball, but Herrera quickly jumped into the air, hitting the ball away from the net.

Colorado Springs have been unbeaten in their last 30 USL Championship matches when leading at half-time (W24, D6) dating back to 5th July 2022 against San Diego Loyal (L2-3).

The Switchbacks have now made history by making it to the USL Championship finals, as well as being able to host at Weidner Field.

Don't miss out on a home playoff experience at Weidner Field for the USL Championship Finals on November 23rd against Rhode Island FC with kickoff set for 10:00 am!

